UPD makes 2 arrests following investigation into overdoses involving laced synthetic marijuana

UTICA, N.Y. – Two men are charged with possession of laced synthetic marijuana just a day after Utica police say several people overdosed on the same kind of drugs.

On April 20, police executed search warrants at Romano Convenience, 1321 Oneida St., and Utica Smoke Shop, 331 James St., as part of the investigation into the sale and distribution of synthetic marijuana.

At Romano Convenience, police found 258 packages of synthetic marijuana, 63 untaxed cigarettes and nearly $900 in cash.

The synthetic marijuana was found to contain Alprazolam, or Xanax, which is typically used to treat anxiety disorders or seizures.

Following the search, 36-year-old Robert Hill was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

During the search at Utica Smoke Shop, police seized 58 packages of synthetic marijuana also laced with Alprazolam, 74 untaxed cigarettes and more than $2,000 in cash.

After the search, 36-year-old Bandar Altairi was also arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The people who took the laced drugs reported slow and labored breathing and nearly lost consciousness. Police say anyone experiencing these symptoms after taking an unknown drug should contact emergency services immediately.