UPD searching for suspect in Nielson Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for a suspect in a shooting on Neilson Street early Friday morning.
The shooting victim went to St. Luke’s around 3 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. Police were called in to speak to the victim, who they said provided little information about the incident. According to police, the victim claims he was shot on the 1500 block of Neilson Street by an unknown individual.
Police are investigating, but are also asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556 or submit a tip at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.