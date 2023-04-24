UPD: Stabbing suspect found in convenience store with bloody knife

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to Oneida Square late last week after a man was stabbed twice in the upper torso.
The stabbing was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, April 21. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim and saw that he had been stabbed twice. Officers learned the suspect was still in a nearby convenience store at 1331 Oneida St.
When officers went inside the store, they found 32-year-old Hector McClain standing at the front counter. Police say McClain was holding a small arrowhead knife with blood on it. The officers seized the knife and took McClain into custody.
The victim was sent to the hospital to be treated for stab wounds and is expected to survive.
McClain was charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.