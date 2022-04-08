UPD: Taser used to stop teen who was fighting with police officer

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mohawk River At Little Falls.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Water overflows onto
Route 5S near Fort Herkimer and farm fields are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.0 feet this afternoon.
It will then fall to 12.9 feet and begin rising again
tomorrow morning. It will rise to 13.0 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall again and remain below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/22/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mohawk River
Little Falls
Flood Stage: 15.0
Observed Stage at Fri 9 am: 14.2
Forecast:
Fri 2 pm 15.0
Fri 8 pm 14.1
Sat 2 am 13.1
Sat 8 am 12.9
Sat 2 pm 13.0
Sat 8 pm 13.0
Sun 2 am 12.9
Sun 8 am 12.5
Sun 2 pm 12.1
Sun 8 pm 11.7
Mon 2 am 11.3

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 1226.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 1227.4 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 1227.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West Canada Creek
Hinckley
Flood Stage: 1227.0
Observed Stage at Fri 1 pm: 1226.4
Forecast:
Fri 2 pm 1226.5
Fri 8 pm 1227.2
Sat 2 am 1227.4
Sat 8 am 1227.4
Sat 2 pm 1227.3
Sat 8 pm 1227.2
Sun 2 am 1227.1
Sun 8 am 1227.0
Sun 2 pm 1226.9
Sun 8 pm 1226.8
Mon 2 am 1226.7
Mon 8 am 1226.6

&&

UPD: Taser used to stop teen who was fighting with police officer

  • Updated
  • 0
Jamare Blanco

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica teen was arrested after police had to use a Taser to stop him from continuously punching an officer during an altercation on Park Avenue.

Officers stopped three males on the 800 block of Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on April 6 while on gun violence prevention patrol. Two of the males ran away from the scene, so an officer grabbed the third male by the arm to prevent him from fleeing. After that, police say the suspect, 18-year-old Jamare Blanco, started to repeatedly swing at the officer, hitting him several times.

The fight continued until the officer used his Taser to restrain Blanco.

Blanco was arrested and charged with harassment and resisting arrest, as well as vehicle and traffic violations.

He was issued appearance tickets and released.

Recommended for you