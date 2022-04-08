UPD: Taser used to stop teen who was fighting with police officer

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica teen was arrested after police had to use a Taser to stop him from continuously punching an officer during an altercation on Park Avenue.
Officers stopped three males on the 800 block of Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on April 6 while on gun violence prevention patrol. Two of the males ran away from the scene, so an officer grabbed the third male by the arm to prevent him from fleeing. After that, police say the suspect, 18-year-old Jamare Blanco, started to repeatedly swing at the officer, hitting him several times.
The fight continued until the officer used his Taser to restrain Blanco.
Blanco was arrested and charged with harassment and resisting arrest, as well as vehicle and traffic violations.
He was issued appearance tickets and released.