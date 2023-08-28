UPD: Utica Man Arrested, Charged with Strangulation and More after Physical Attack on Summit Place

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were flagged down by a female victim after she was choked until "she lost consciousness" by her ex-boyfriend.
The female was walking on Summit Place when "her ex-boyfriend approached her and began to physically attack her," UPD said.
The female stated that at one point, the male, whom police have identified as William Gronsky of Utica, pushed her on the ground and began to choke her.
She was able to get away at one point, police said; however, "he again jumped on top of her and began to choke her until she lost consciousness," officers said.
The victim told police that when a vehicle drove by, Gronsky fled.
"She stated that she then walked a short distance and located the officer. After observing her condition and injuries, the officer requested the Utica Fire Department, [which] ultimately transported her to a local hospital," UPD said.
Police learned that there was an active order of protection against Gronsky, "and just before the incident, the male had contacted her threatening to harm her," police said.
61-year-old Gronsky was charged with criminal contempt, aggravated criminal contempt, strangulation, assault and aggravated harassment.