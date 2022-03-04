UPD: Utica man arrested for second time in one day after pulling fire alarm at police station

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested early Friday morning during a dispute on Conkling Avenue – and then a second time after pulling a fire alarm while leaving the police station.
According to police, 39-year-old Taji Hunt was taken into custody when he became combative with officers who were investigating a disturbance on the 1200 block of Conkling Avenue.
Around 3:15 a.m., officers were called to the scene and tried to deescalate the situation. Police say at that time, Hunt became aggressive and started to go after other people. When police tried to intervene, they say Hunt pushed them and began to actively resist arrest.
After a brief struggle Hunt was taken into custody and charged with harassment and resisting arrest. Police say Hunt still made repeated threats to the officers after he was arrested, and spit in the face of an officer as he was removed from the police vehicle.
Hunt was released with appearance tickets, but as he was leaving the police department, police say he pulled a fire alarm in the lobby and started dancing to the sounds. As officers approached him, he pulled the alarm a second time, according to police.
He was arrested a second time and charged with falsely reporting an incident.
After Hunt was processed again, he was arraigned and will be held without bail until his next court appearance.