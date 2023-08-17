UPD Warns of Impersonation Phone Call from Department's Telephone Number

UTICA, N.Y. -- A word of warning from the Utica Police Department after concerned citizens reached out to say that they received calls from someone claiming to be UPD Chief Williams.
Utica Police said that the call didn't come from them, even though the caller ID displayed the main UPD telephone number.
The male on the other end of the line said that he was Chief Mark Williams.
However, Utica Police said the residents reporting the scam call stated that the male on the phone had a foreign accent.
Immediately, they knew the caller was not the chief and quickly ended the call, believing it to be a scam.
UPD is releasing this information to advise the public that this call is happening and that it's not real.
If you get a call like this, hang up immediately.
Police said that if you have questions or concerns to contact them.