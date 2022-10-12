UPD: Woman found with illegal ghost gun during traffic stop

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing gun possession charges after police say she was found with a ghost gun during a traffic stop.
Jasmine Cepeda, 25, was stopped in the Mohawk Street Plaza just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 11.
According to Utica police, Cepeda was acting nervous and looking toward a bag she was wearing around her chest. Police say the officer could see an outline of what he believed to be a handgun inside the bag.
The officer asked Cepeda to step out of the vehicle and after speaking with her, learned she did have a 9mm ghost gun inside her bag.
Cepeda was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and other traffic violations.