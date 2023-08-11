UPDATED: 15-Year-Old Hospitalized After Shooting in Utica, Arrest Made

Original Story Below:
UTICA, N.Y. -- Wednesday evening marked another shooting investigation in Utica.
Around 11:30 p.m., Utica Police and Utica Fire units were sent to the 1500 block of Miller Street for a shooting investigation.
"It was reported that one male had been struck by gunfire," the Utica Police Department said.
Police said that when they got to the scene, they located the victim, who was a 15-year-old male, with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
"He was immediately transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment, and it was ultimately determined that surgery would be required. Thankfully, the surgery was successful, and the male is expected to survive," UPD stated.
It appears through the investigation that "the male was on the 200 block of James Street when shots were fired at him, striking him once. He then fled to the 1500 block of Miller, where 911 was called," according to police.
The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call UPD at 315-223-3556.
Tips can also be submitted via Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.