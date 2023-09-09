UPDATED: Shooting After Proctor High School Football Game—Security Officer Shot, In 'Critical but Stable' Condition

Original Story Below:
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police have confirmed one injury after gunfire after a Proctor High School football game.
A non-student was shot during a football game at the school and has since been taken to the hospital.
This is not currently an active-shooter situation.
The Utica Police Department posted this to their Facebook page:
"The Utica Police Department are on scene at Proctor High School regarding a confirmed shooting incident. One victim was struck, and all students at the game are safe and accounted for."
There were text messages sent by Mohawk Valley Community College to those on their text list.
The first text from the college, sent out at 4:51 p.m. today, stated:
"Shelter in Place. Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica location. Please begin sheltering in place and remain indoors, and do not exit any building until further notice. ..."
The next text message stated:
"Update—Continue to shelter in place. MVCC Utica Campus continue to shelter in place. There is an on-going incident at Proctor High School, and we are monitoring the situation. Continue to Shelter in Place. Stay inside the buildings. More information to follow."
The last message received from MVCC was that students had the all-clear and could resume normal activities.
The photo below is the Mayor of Utica preparing for a press conference.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.