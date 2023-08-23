UPDATED: Syracuse Man Arrested after Investigation into 2 Domestic Incidents in Annsville

The updated video is below.
Original Story Below:
ANNSVILLE, N.Y. -- A 34-year-old Syracuse man was arrested following an investigation into two domestic incidents in the Town of Annsville.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 18, John Yelle was arrested on charges related to a domestic incident that occurred on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.
Deputies said that on the 18th while they were "searching for Yelle on the order of protection violation from the 17th, deputies found Yelle inside the residence hiding under a bed. This created a new domestic incident and order of protection violation arrest."
Yelle is charged with two counts of criminal contempt and two aggravated family offense.
Yelle is being held at the Oneida County Jail on bail.