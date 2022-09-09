Utica burglary suspect located in Herkimer, arrested on warrant

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man wanted on burglary and assault charges was apprehended in Herkimer Thursday evening.
Utica police say 21-year-old Dayquan Linen is facing two burglary charges and an assault charge.
Linen was arrested in December of 2021 after police say he broke into two local restaurants. Officers found him hiding in the bathroom of Pho Me King on John Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 15 and took him into custody.
Police say Linen is also suspected in a recent theft of three long guns and other property, which happened on Sept. 2.
An investigator with the UPD Warrants Unit was notified that Linen may be in the Herkimer area on Thursday. Herkimer police found Linen and after a short foot chase they were able to take him into custody.
After Linen was transported back to Utica, he was formally charged with burglary related to the incident on Sept. 2.
Police are still searching for the stolen weapons.