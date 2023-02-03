Utica burglary suspect turns himself in to police

UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect in a burglary investigation turned himself in on Friday following an alleged break-in in downtown Utica the day before.
Police were called to 110 Genesee St. around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a man, who they were familiar with, had kicked in the door to their apartment and threatened them. The victim also claims the burglar stole a cell phone before leaving the apartment.
Investigators assigned to the case identified the suspect as 30-year-old Ozell Bembry and contacted him directly. Eventually, they convinced Bembery to turn himself in. He was charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.