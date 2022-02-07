Utica councilman charged with assault following domestic dispute

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Common Councilman Delvin Moody was charged with third-degree assault Monday following a domestic incident over the weekend.
Police were called to a home on Court Street early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. after Moody allegedly threw a speaker at the mother of his child, hitting her upper lip, and punched her in the eye.
Moody was not arrested over the weekend but turned himself in to police Monday morning and was formally charged and arraigned.
Common Council President Michael Galime says Moody may face censure or ethical issues down the line.
“Clearly, Mr. Moody sitting as the 5th Ward Councilman puts a spotlight on the council as a whole as he deals with this serious matter. The only policy to deal with elected officials legislatively is censure, and as the situation evolves, the council may have to address conflict of interest, potentially leaning on the ethics board for recommendation,” Galime said in a statement Monday.
Moody spoke with NEWSChannel 2 Sunday and denied the allegations, directing any further questions to his attorney.