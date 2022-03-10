 Skip to main content
Utica Councilman Moody's lawyer makes motion to dismiss assault case

  Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. -- The attorney for Utica Common Council member Delvin Moody made a motion Wednesday to dismiss the assault charge against moody, claiming that the complaint does not allege "substantial pain.”

Moody made a virtual appearance in Utica City Court for the hearing.

He's accused of throwing a speaker at the mother of his child and hitting her upper lip, as well as punching her in the eye, causing blurred vision.

Moody is charged with third-degree assault.

The judge adjourned the appearance until next Wednesday, because Moody’s attorney's request must be made in writing.

Moody is still on the Utica Common Council, but has said he plans to resign.

