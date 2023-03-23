Utica GIVE Unit seizes loaded handgun during citizen stop on Mohawk Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found walking down Mohawk Street with a loaded gun on March 21.
Omar Jadama, 25, was stopped while walking with a group of people down Mohawk Street near Elizabeth Street. Officers with the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Unit were investigating in the area and recognized some of the people from previous encounters. Patrol units were called in and the officers conducted a citizen stop.
Police say Jadama was acting suspiciously, so the officer frisked him and found a loaded handgun.
The gun was seized and Jadama was taken into custody. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.