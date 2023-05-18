Utica man accused in 2 separate assaults

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man accused of attacking his roommate earlier this month is now facing charges in another assault investigation.

Antolvio Ayuso was arrested on May 4 after he allegedly sliced his roommate’s hand with a knife while the two were arguing. He was charged with second-degree assault.

Utica police say Ayuso is now accused in an assault that happened this past fall.

On Oct. 2, officers were called to Kennedy Plaza after a man was hit in the face with a metal object. Police say multiple suspects were involved, none of whom the victim was familiar with. The case was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

After Ayuso was arrested in early May, an investigator was able to identify him as a suspect in the October incident.

Ayuso is now facing an additional assault charge.