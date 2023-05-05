Utica man accused of assaulting roommate with knife during argument

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly slicing his roommate’s hand with a knife during an argument.
The investigation started when the injured roommate went to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated on May 3. Police were then notified that a victim was at the hospital with a reported stab wound.
According to police, 56-year-old Antolvio Ayuso picked up a knife during an argument with his roommate and started to swing at him. When the roommate put his hands up to defend himself, he was sliced with the knife.
Ayuso was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Police say Ayuso also had an outstanding warrant for a petit larceny charge.