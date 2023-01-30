Utica man accused of breaking into Bagel Grove on Burrstone Road

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into the Bagel Grove on Burrstone Road over the weekend.
Utica police were called to the eatery around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 29 after a man was seen on surveillance video walking around inside.
When officers arrived they saw several broken windows and doors.
Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Ronald Ward, was hiding behind a piece of equipment, refusing to cooperate with the officers. Eventually, Ward was physically removed and taken into custody.
While Ward was being escorted into the police department, police say he spit on the officers several times.
Ward was ultimately charged with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and harassment.