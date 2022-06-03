Utica man accused of robbing victim at knifepoint at shopping plaza

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of robbing someone at knifepoint at the Mohawk Street shopping plaza Thursday afternoon.
The victim called the police to report that he was robbed while walking home from the plaza around 12:30 p.m. He told police a male approached him, held up a knife and demanded the items he was carrying before fleeing on a bicycle.
Officers patrolled the area and found a man several blocks away who matched the suspect’s description. Police say 26-year-old Daniel Johnson was found with the allegedly stolen items in his possession.
Johnson was charged with second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.