Utica man accused of robbing woman at Kennedy Plaza

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of robbing a woman at her Kennedy Plaza apartment on Wednesday afternoon.
Utica police were called to the apartment complex just after 4 p.m.
The victim told officers she answered a knock at her door and a man whom she did not know walked in uninvited. As she tried to get him to leave, he grabbed a duffle bag and ran out of the apartment down the hallway.
The woman told police the suspect kicked her and hit her in the chest after she chased him in an attempt to get her bag back.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect, 24-year-old Jahquin Hoston, in the building’s lobby with the stolen duffle bag.
Following the investigation, Hoston was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery.