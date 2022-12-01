Utica man accused of stealing safe with guns, personal papers inside

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing a safe with guns, ammunition and personal documents inside.
Utica police say the crime happened on Oct. 17 on the 300 block of Mary Street.
The victim told authorities a large safe containing a long gun, a handgun, ammunition and personal papers was stolen.
Video surveillance also showed a vehicle leaving the vicinity just after the crime, which helped police with the investigation.
Members of the UPD Burglary Unit were able to develop a suspect and later located the stolen handgun and ammunition.
Following the investigation, 32-year-old Charles Morrison was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.