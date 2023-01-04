Utica man accused of threatening his children, their mother with gun during argument

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened his children and their mother with a handgun on Jan. 3.
The incident happened at a home on Mohawk Street just before 10 a.m.
According to Utica police, the woman said she and her children’s father, 41-year-old Daryl White, were in an argument that started to escalate. Police say the children tried to separate the two, but White allegedly started to push them before grabbing a gun and threatening them all.
The woman told police White put the gun to her head and started racking rounds from the chamber while threatening to kill her.
The woman and her children eventually escaped from the house and called 911 to report the incident.
Following the investigation, White was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and menacing.
Due to the circumstances, an Extreme Risk Protection Order was also issued against White.