Utica man accused of threatening people with shotgun during argument

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police arrested a man who allegedly threatened people with a shotgun during an argument early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Rutger Street around 1:10 a.m. for a menacing investigation.

Once they arrived at the scene, police detained 39-year-old Jermar Jackson and secured a shotgun they say was in his possession.

Witnesses at the scene told police there was an argument and Jackson went inside his vehicle, got a shotgun and started pointing it and threatening to shoot them.

After speaking with Jackson and other witnesses, Jackson was arrested. He was taken to the police department where he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

