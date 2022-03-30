Utica man accused of trying to cash stolen checks

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing forgery charges after allegedly trying to cash stolen checks at a local bank.
According to Utica police, a man reported his vehicle stolen from Genesee Street in Utica on March 16. The man’s vehicle was recovered two days later, but a checkbook that was inside was missing, so he notified his bank and asked to be alerted if anyone tried to cash checks from him.
The man was notified on March 18 that someone attempted to cash two of his checks made out to an Alex Horton.
Following an investigation, police found evidence that led to the arrest of 36-year-old Horton. He was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.
It is not clear if anyone was charged with the initial car theft.