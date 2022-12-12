Utica man accused of using metal pipe to cause $12K worth of damage to vehicle

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was arrested after allegedly causing $12,000 worth of damage to someone else's vehicle in mid-November.
Utica police arrested You Re, 42, on Dec. 9 and charged him with second-degree criminal mischief.
Re is accused of using a metal pipe to smash the windows and damage the body of a vehicle on the 1100 block of Brinckerhoff Avenue on Nov. 17. Police say the witnesses at the scene recognized Re and provided information to the responding officers.
Re was arrested following a three-week investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.