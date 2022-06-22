Utica man accused of violating protection order, threatening woman with knife

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man violated an order of protection after going to a woman’s home and threatening her with a knife Tuesday night.
Officers were called to Higby Road around 11:30 p.m. after 54-year-old John Baccarini allegedly went into the residence, pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the woman.
As the victim tried to run away, police say Baccarini threw the knife at her and left the residence.
When police arrived, a “be on the lookout” alert was issued and Baccarini was located not far from the scene.
Police also learned that the victim had an order of protection against Baccarini, which was clearly violated during the incident.
Baccarini was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal contempt, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.