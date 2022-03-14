Utica man allegedly chokes girlfriend until she loses consciousness

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a woman was able to flee her apartment and call authorities after an argument with her boyfriend turned physical.
On March 10, officers were called to the 1400 block of Oneida Street after a domestic dispute was reported.
After arriving to the scene, the victim told police that she and her boyfriend, later identified as 31-year-old Nathan Davis, got into an argument while her children were home.
She alleges that he grabbed her by the throat and choked her until she became unconscious. She said when she came to, she heard her children crying and tried to call 911. Police say Davis grabbed the phone and stopped the victim from calling for help. The woman was able to run from her apartment to a neighbor’s house and call 911. According to police, the children joined her at the neighbor’s soon after and were unharmed.
When officers arrived at the scene, Davis wasn’t there. They were unable to locate him until the next day, when he turned himself in at the Utica Police Department.
Davis is charged with strangulation, criminal mischief, assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Davis was still in the Oneida County jail Monday morning.