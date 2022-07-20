Utica man allegedly punches woman, steals her money during argument inside vehicle

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly punching a woman in the face and stealing hundreds of dollars from her while they were driving in a vehicle together.
The woman called the police around 11 p.m. Tuesday night and reported the allegations.
According to police, the woman was arguing with 41-year-old Antonio Lawrence while they were driving in a vehicle en route to Utica. The woman accused Lawrence of spitting on her and punching her while she was driving with her five children in the car.
Police say Lawrence took the woman’s phone and threw it out the window of the vehicle before grabbing her purse, removing several hundred dollars and also throwing that out the window.
Following the investigation, Lawrence was arrested and charged with robbery, criminal contempt and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.