Utica man arrested following drug trafficking investigation

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police made a drug arrest recently following an investigation into narcotics trafficking in the area.
After receiving complaints about drug dealing on Downer Avenue, police executed two search warrants at a suspect’s home, where they found more than 66 grams of cocaine and $7,300 in cash.
These findings led to the arrest of 50-year-old Orland Flagg, of Utica. He is charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.