 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 3 inches. The highest snow totals are expected along and
south of the NY Thruway in southern Oneida county.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could briefly approach one
inch per hour this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica Man charged after allegedly threatening ex-girlfriend with knife

  • Updated
  • 0

A Utica man is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife at a residence on Oneida Street on Jan. 30, 2023.

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife at her home on Oneida Street.

The victim told police her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Zy-Aire J. Brooks-Barlow, was knocking on her door just after noon on Jan. 30. Brooks-Barlow allegedly pointed a knife at her chest and threatened her with it.

Police say a struggle ensued between the two and Brooks-Barlow ultimately dropped the knife. The woman locked herself in her apartment and the suspect fled the scene.

Officers found Brooks-Barlow nearby and after a short chase, they were able to catch him and take him into custody.

Brooks-Barlow is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal contempt and first-degree menacing due to a previous menacing conviction within the last 10 years.

Barlow

Recommended for you