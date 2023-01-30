Utica Man charged after allegedly threatening ex-girlfriend with knife

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend with a knife at her home on Oneida Street.
The victim told police her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Zy-Aire J. Brooks-Barlow, was knocking on her door just after noon on Jan. 30. Brooks-Barlow allegedly pointed a knife at her chest and threatened her with it.
Police say a struggle ensued between the two and Brooks-Barlow ultimately dropped the knife. The woman locked herself in her apartment and the suspect fled the scene.
Officers found Brooks-Barlow nearby and after a short chase, they were able to catch him and take him into custody.
Brooks-Barlow is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal contempt and first-degree menacing due to a previous menacing conviction within the last 10 years.