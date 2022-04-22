Utica man charged after cocaine, heroin found under vehicle's passenger seat

UTICA, N.Y. – The passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation is facing charges after police say drugs were found under his seat.
Officers stopped the vehicle around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the intersection of Lafayette and State streets.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released, was driving with a suspended license. The driver and the passenger, 63-year-old Ramon Rivera, got out of the vehicle, which was then searched.
Police say officers found a felony-level amount of cocaine and a quantity of heroin under the passenger seat where Rivera was sitting.
Rivera was arrested and charged with three counts of varying degrees of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The driver was charged with vehicle and traffic violations.