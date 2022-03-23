Utica man charged after crack cocaine found in towed vehicle

UTICA, N.Y. – A felony amount of crack cocaine was found in an impounded vehicle after it was towed because the driver was driving with a suspended license.
Utica police say they stopped 24-year-old Deonte March, of Utica, at the intersection of Arthur Street and Howard Avenue around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, March 21. When they learned March had a suspended license, the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
Police say the drugs were found during the impound inventory process.
March was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.