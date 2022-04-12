Utica man charged after police find meth, heroin during search warrant

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing several drug charges after police say they found methamphetamine, heroin, mushrooms, cocaine and cash while searching his apartment.
Utica police executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 1400 block of Genesee Street following multiple complaints of drug dealing from that location.
Officers seized 60 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin, 8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 2 grams of cocaine as well as $6,200 in cash.
Following the search, 41-year-old Joseph Bottini was arrested and charged with six counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.