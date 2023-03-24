Utica man charged following child pornography investigation initiated by SnapChat

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after a red flag from SnapChat made its way to local authorities.
SnapChat representatives reached out to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children to report content uploaded by a user in Utica that appeared to be child pornography.
The case was sent over to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Albany, which in turn contacted the Oneida County Advocacy Center.
The user who allegedly uploaded the content was identified as 36-year-old Armin Nukica.
Investigators executed a search warrant on Nukica’s cell phone and found sexual content including two unidentified female children.
Nukica was arrested on March 24 and charged with two counts of possessing a sexual performance of a child.
He was released with in appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court in April.