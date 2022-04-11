Utica man charged following mugging on Genesee Street

UTICA, N.Y. – A mugging on Genesee Street in Utica over the weekend led to the arrest of 33-year-old Leroy Thomas.
Police say a victim was walking on the 1400 block around 9 p.m. on April 9 when someone forcibly went through his pants and jacket pockets, and ripped a bag out of his hands causing him to fall on the ground. The victim told police the items in the bag were scattered on the ground, and that the suspect allegedly took the property and ran.
Based on a description of the suspect, police located Thomas and say he still had the stolen property when he was found.
Thomas was charged with third-degree robbery.
He also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Rome City Court from criminal contempt.