Utica Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Kemble Street Shooting

  • Updated
Tyrrell Royster

Submitted Photo

UTICA, N.Y. -- An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on Kemble Street in Utica that took place Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Utica Police Department, "The victim in the incident did not suffer life-threatening injuries, and due to great care of the Utica Fire Department and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital staff, she is expected to make a full recovery."

42-year-old Tyrrell Royster of Utica is now charged with attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

"A search warrant was executed on the suspect's vehicle, and inside, a loaded .40-caliber handgun was located," UPD said. 

Police said Royster was picked up yesterday afternoon, shortly after the shooting, for questioning. He was arrested and charged last night.

