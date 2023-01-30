Utica man charged with hate crimes after threatening employees at convenience store in Oneida Square

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is charged with hate crimes after allegedly threatening workers at a convenience store in Oneida Square on Jan. 28.
Police were called to 1321 Oneida St. around 2:35 p.m. after a man reportedly came into the store, threatened employees and sprayed them with an unknown substance before trying to light the substance on fire.
According to police, the suspect called the workers terrorists and said they were “going to burn.”
Officers found the suspect, 51-year-old Ronald Rickard, not far from the store and took him into custody.
Rickard was charged with attempted assault and attempted arson, both as hate crimes due to the nature of the threats.