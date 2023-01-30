 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica man charged with hate crimes after threatening employees at convenience store in Oneida Square

  • Updated
  • 0

A Utica man is accused of going into a convenience store on Oneida Street and threatening the workers inside.

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is charged with hate crimes after allegedly threatening workers at a convenience store in Oneida Square on Jan. 28.

Police were called to 1321 Oneida St. around 2:35 p.m. after a man reportedly came into the store, threatened employees and sprayed them with an unknown substance before trying to light the substance on fire.

According to police, the suspect called the workers terrorists and said they were “going to burn.”

Officers found the suspect, 51-year-old Ronald Rickard, not far from the store and took him into custody.

Rickard was charged with attempted assault and attempted arson, both as hate crimes due to the nature of the threats.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

