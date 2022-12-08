Utica man convicted of gun charges, D.A.'s office says his illegally-owned gun was used to kill his then-girlfriend

UTICA, N.Y. – A man whose girlfriend authorities say used his illegally-owned gun was used to kill his then-girlfriend, last year.
According to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Steven Mancuso was found guilty of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for owning a gun with previous federal convictions on his record. In 2010, he was sentenced to 44 months in prison after he and two family members were convicted in an illegal asbestos removal scheme.
Mancuso will be held in the Oneida County jail until his sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Mancuso’s girlfriend, Lisa Falange, died on Oct. 12, 2021. Around 3 a.m. that morning, police were called to a home on Leslie Avenue regarding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. According to the DA’s office, Mancuso was there when police arrived. Falange was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.