Utica man facing charges after attacking parole officers with razor blade

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a parolee started swinging a razor blade at officers while they were trying to take him into custody late Thursday night and ended up slicing one officer in the hand.
According to police, 47-year-old Kenneth Blue was spotted by patrol units on Varick Street around 11:45 p.m.
When parole officers approached Blue, they say he became aggressive and started trying to hit them before pulling a razor blade out of his pocket and swinging it at them, cutting one of them on the hand.
The officers used pepper spray but that did not stop Blue, so they drew their weapons and order him to drop the blade. He eventually dropped it and was taken to the ground and handcuffed.
Blue is charged with second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, harassment and a parole violation.
The officer who was injured received medical treatment following the incident.