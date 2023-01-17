Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night.
According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
Shortly after, officers discovered the vehicle had crashed into the bridge at Varick and Columbia streets. The vehicle was heavily damaged and the airbags had deployed, but the driver did not appear to be injured. Police were able to pry the door open and take the man into custody.
While searching the suspect, police found a large quantity of suspected crack cocaine and $1,500 in cash.
The man, identified as 45-year-old Ibn Abdulla Cochran, of Utica, was ultimately charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic violations.