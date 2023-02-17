Utica man facing felony drug charge after allegedly tossing kilo of cocaine during police pursuit

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was indicted on a felony drug charge this month after police say he threw a bag of cocaine out of his window during a pursuit in the spring of 2022.
The pursuit started when the Utica Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit tried to stop 43-year-old Jose Ayuso for traffic violations in April 2022. The unit was conducting a separate investigation when they saw Ayuso, who they recognized from previous incidents.
As officers tried to stop the vehicle, Ayuso sped away and police units pursued him. The officers witnessed Ayuso throw a bag of what appeared to be cocaine from his vehicle during the chase.
For safety reasons, police stopped pursuing Ayuso, but they did recover the bag, which contained almost a kilogram of cocaine.
When the drug was tested at the New York State Police laboratory and confirmed to be cocaine, the case went to an Oneida County grand jury.
On Feb. 9, the grand jury handed down an indictment for first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, which is a class A-1 felony.
A week later on Feb. 16, Ayuso was located by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s Warrants Unit on Rutger Street in Utica. Deputies and Utica police worked together to conduct a traffic stop and take Ayuso into custody.
He was formally charged and remanded to the Oneida County jail.