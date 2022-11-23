Utica man facing gun charges after allegedly threatening woman in Oneida Square

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun charges after allegedly threatening a woman in Oneida Square Tuesday night.
DaAndre Watson, 21, is accused of pulling out a gun and threatening the woman around 10:45 p.m. before putting the weapon in a bookbag and leaving the scene.
When the threat was reported to police, they started searching for him in the vicinity of Oneida Square. A New York State Police trooper who was in the area saw Watkins, who matched the woman’s description, running nearby.
Watkins was stopped by the trooper and Utica officers arrived shortly after. As they were talking with him, an officer removed the bookbag from Watkins’ shoulder and felt what was believed to be a gun. After looking inside the bag, police found a loaded 9mm handgun.
Watkins was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
Police say Watkins also had an outstanding warrant from the Ilion Police Department at the time of his arrest.