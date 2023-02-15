Utica man facing gun charges following burglary investigation at Michael Walsh Apartments

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police made a gun arrest following a burglary investigation that started at Michael Walsh Apartments Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the apartment building just before 8 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Police were told there was a group involved and one of them had a gun.
The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, but officers were provided with descriptions and checked the surrounding area.
Officers located a group matching the descriptions near Noyes and York streets.
When the officers tried to stop the group, they all ran in different directions.
Police were able to catch 21-year-old Najaquan Reed after a short chase. While investigating the area, officers also found a .38 caliber revolver that had been discarded during the chase. After reviewing surveillance video, police determined Reed was the one who had dropped the gun.
Reed was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
The charges were brought by Utica's Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Unit.