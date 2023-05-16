 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York today.

Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20
to 25 percent with west winds gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Utica man facing multiple weapons charges following search warrant

Kevin Gottlieb

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing weapons charges following an investigation into shots fired at his home on Sim Street Monday night.

Utica police officers were called to 2 Sim Street just around 10 p.m. after gunshots were heard near the residence.

When they arrived, the officers saw a gray pickup truck in front of the house with the doors open, but no one inside.

While the officers were looking around the outside of the house, two men walked outside and started to speak with them. The officers then found four spent .40 caliber shell casings in the backyard.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officers requested a search warrant for the home, which was granted by a judge.

Inside the home, officers found two handguns, a loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point and a .45 caliber Taurus. Both were seized as evidence.

After the search, 38-year-old Kevin Gottlieb was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

