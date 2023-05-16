Utica man facing multiple weapons charges following search warrant

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing weapons charges following an investigation into shots fired at his home on Sim Street Monday night.
Utica police officers were called to 2 Sim Street just around 10 p.m. after gunshots were heard near the residence.
When they arrived, the officers saw a gray pickup truck in front of the house with the doors open, but no one inside.
While the officers were looking around the outside of the house, two men walked outside and started to speak with them. The officers then found four spent .40 caliber shell casings in the backyard.
Based on the preliminary investigation, officers requested a search warrant for the home, which was granted by a judge.
Inside the home, officers found two handguns, a loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point and a .45 caliber Taurus. Both were seized as evidence.
After the search, 38-year-old Kevin Gottlieb was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.