Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt is possible. Ice
jams may cause flooding.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...From 1 PM EST this afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. An
inch plus of rainfall is also forecast, with more possible in
higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County. The peak
time for both rain and snowmelt will be Tuesday afternoon and
evening, though any resulting flood problems may linger
through Wednesday. Significant rises in streams and rivers
may lead to ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in
streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice
jams occur, flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Utica man in jail on drug, weapons charges now accused in June shooting

  • Updated
Christopher Wallace

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man who is being held in the Oneida County jail on drug and weapons charges is now also accused in a shooting that happened this past summer.

Christopher Wallace, 39, a federal parolee, was arrested on June 8, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Utica.

Police seized two loaded guns, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, and arrested Wallace. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and remanded to jail where he has been ever since.

A separate investigation into a shooting began on June 6 after a man walked into St. Luke’s Hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police said the man was shot during a fight on the 1200 block of Gray Avenue.

Following the investigation, Wallace is now facing additional charges of first-degree assault and another count of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting.

Wallace is still being held without bail in the Oneida County jail.

