Utica man in jail on drug, weapons charges now accused in June shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man who is being held in the Oneida County jail on drug and weapons charges is now also accused in a shooting that happened this past summer.
Christopher Wallace, 39, a federal parolee, was arrested on June 8, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Utica.
Police seized two loaded guns, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, and arrested Wallace. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and remanded to jail where he has been ever since.
A separate investigation into a shooting began on June 6 after a man walked into St. Luke’s Hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs.
Police said the man was shot during a fight on the 1200 block of Gray Avenue.
Following the investigation, Wallace is now facing additional charges of first-degree assault and another count of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting.
Wallace is still being held without bail in the Oneida County jail.