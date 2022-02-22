Utica man in jail on drug, weapons charges now accused in June shooting

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams may cause flooding. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida. * WHEN...From 1 PM EST this afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. An inch plus of rainfall is also forecast, with more possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County. The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Tuesday afternoon and evening, though any resulting flood problems may linger through Wednesday. Significant rises in streams and rivers may lead to ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur, flooding can quickly result. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&