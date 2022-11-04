 Skip to main content
Utica man indicted after elderly woman found murdered inside burning home in Fulton County

  • Updated
Anthony Dotson Jr.

A Utica man charged with an elderly woman’s murder in Fulton County in August was officially indicted and arraigned on Thursday, Nov. 3.

A grand jury indicted 24-year-old Anthony Dotson Jr. on the following charges:

  • Second-degree murder
  • First-degree assault
  • First-degree arson
  • Second-degree strangulation
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

The investigation stems from a suspicious house fire on State Highway 67 in the town of Ephratah in May, where responding firefighters found 74-year-old Sara Stinnett dead inside the home. An autopsy determined Stinnett’s death was a homicide.

State police say Dotson was a FedEx driver who had a route in that area.

Dotson was arraigned on Thursday and remanded to the Fulton County jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail or $1 million bond.

