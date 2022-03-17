Utica man pleads not guilty in Fastrac murder

UTICA, N.Y. – The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a gas station in Utica last month has pleaded not guilty to murder.
Anthony Willis, 38, is charged with the murder of 43-year-old Aaron Higgs, who was fatally shot at the Fastrac on Genesee Street in South Utica on Feb. 6.
Police say Willis and Higgs were acquainted, and were driving around together most of the day leading up to the shooting.
Willis was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle when police say he shot Higgs and then ran from the scene. He was later arrested on Noyes Street.
Police say Willis was found with $40,000 in cash and a significant amount of drugs.
In addition to the murder charge, Willis is also facing criminal possession of a weapon and various drug-related charges.