Utica man sentenced for aggravated vehicular manslaughter in fatal 2021 crash on Memorial Parkway

UTICA, N.Y. – A 22-year-old from Utica has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular manslaughter in connection to a crash that left one person dead in the fall of 2021.
Giovanni Williams was sentenced Friday to 5 1/3 to 16 years in prison.
Utica police say Williams was driving intoxicated at a high rate of speed when he crashed into several trees along Memorial Parkway near Sherman Drive in Utica on Nov. 11, 2021.
It happened just before 4 a.m.
When police arrived at the scene after the crash, Williams' passenger, 21-year-old Jaedon Jarosz was found dead outside the vehicle.
Police say Williams initially lied to officers about driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.