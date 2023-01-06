 Skip to main content
Utica man sentenced for aggravated vehicular manslaughter in fatal 2021 crash on Memorial Parkway

  • Updated
Giovanni Williams

UTICA, N.Y. – A 22-year-old from Utica has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular manslaughter in connection to a crash that left one person dead in the fall of 2021.

Giovanni Williams was sentenced Friday to 5 1/3 to 16 years in prison.

Utica police say Williams was driving intoxicated at a high rate of speed when he crashed into several trees along Memorial Parkway near Sherman Drive in Utica on Nov. 11, 2021. 

Fatal on Memorial Parkway

It happened just before 4 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene after the crash, Williams' passenger, 21-year-old Jaedon Jarosz was found dead outside the vehicle.

Police say Williams initially lied to officers about driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

