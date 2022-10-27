Utica man sentenced for attempted murder following 2021 shooting on Miller Street

UTICA, N.Y. – The man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder following a shooting on Miller Street in Utica last year was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Oneida County Court on Thursday.
Jahari Brown shot an 18-year-old woman in the back while firing shots at a house on Miller Street in June of 2021.
In addition to attempted murder, Brown pleaded guilty to attempted assault, criminal possession of a firearm and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
He was sentenced to 18 years for attempted murder and 15 years for the gun crimes, all to be served concurrently.
He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after his term.